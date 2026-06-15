Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Demarcus Wilkins, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), overseas maintenance in the ship’s starboard fueling station, June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)