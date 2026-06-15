Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Jaleel McDuffy, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), prepares to hoist the Foxtrot signal flag during ship maneuvers from vultures’ row, June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)