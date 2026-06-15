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    USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the South China Sea, June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9752328
    VIRIN: 260613-N-GT017-1127
    Resolution: 5147x3431
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    Mission Readiness
    Freedom of Navigation
    Blue Green Integration
    Flight Operations

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