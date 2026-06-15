Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the South China Sea, June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9752327
|VIRIN:
|260613-N-GT017-1124
|Resolution:
|3502x2335
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.