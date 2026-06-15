(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman addresses graduates of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School during a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2026. As the event’s guest speaker, Saltzman highlighted the critical role Weapons School graduates play in advancing joint warfighting and strengthening the nation’s competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9751911
    VIRIN: 260613-F-MD154-1018
    Resolution: 4731x3148
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    USAFWS
    Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery