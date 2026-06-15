U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

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U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman addresses graduates of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School during a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2026. As the event’s guest speaker, Saltzman highlighted the critical role Weapons School graduates play in advancing joint warfighting and strengthening the nation’s competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)