U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

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U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman speaks to graduates of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2026. Saltzman encouraged the class to lead with humility, expertise, and innovation as they returned to their units as the Air Force and Space Force’s premiere tactical and operational experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)