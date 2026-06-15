U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr David Westenberg, a dentist, 4th Dental Battalion, poses for a studio portrait after a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 12, 2026. The FMF Warfare Insignia is earned by Sailors assigned to FMF units and signifies that a Sailor has achieved a required level of excellence and proficiency with an enhanced comprehension of Marine Corps warfighting, mission effectiveness, and command survivability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila)