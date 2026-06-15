(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans [Image 15 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr David Westenberg, a dentist, 4th Dental Battalion, poses for a studio portrait after a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 12, 2026. The FMF Warfare Insignia is earned by Sailors assigned to FMF units and signifies that a Sailor has achieved a required level of excellence and proficiency with an enhanced comprehension of Marine Corps warfighting, mission effectiveness, and command survivability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9751805
    VIRIN: 260612-M-AQ317-1015
    Resolution: 3431x5147
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Nalanie Davila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    LCDR David Westenberg Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at MFR
    U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery