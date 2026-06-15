Photo By Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila | U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr David Westenberg, a dentist, 4th Dental Battalion, poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila | U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr David Westenberg, a dentist, 4th Dental Battalion, poses for a studio portrait after a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 12, 2026. The FMF Warfare Insignia is earned by Sailors assigned to FMF units and signifies that a Sailor has achieved a required level of excellence and proficiency with an enhanced comprehension of Marine Corps warfighting, mission effectiveness, and command survivability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Sailor Earns Fleet Marine Forces Pin at the Age of 67 in New Orleans Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – At an age when many people enjoy retirement, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Westenberg chose a different path. After a successful 38-year career as a dentist in Southern California, he decided retirement was not for him. Instead, he answered the call to serve and commissioned as a U.S. Navy officer in 2022 at the age of 64.

On June 11, 2026, at Marine Force Support Facility New Orleans, Westenberg became the oldest recipient on record earning the Fleet Marine Force qualification insignia pin at the age of 67. The FMF pin represents more than mastering the knowledge of Marine Corps history, customs and warfighting. It embodies the honor, courage, and commitment earned by serving and attending care to the alongside Marines.

Watching his son graduate as a U.S. Navy officer sparked an unexpected journey for Westenberg. Inspired by what he witnessed at Officer Development School, it was the son who inspired his father to strive for something beyond the unimaginable.

One year later, the father who had once pinned his son during a private ceremony stood on the graduation field himself.

For Westenberg, the journey was more than about earning a warfare device.

“Through the FMF qualification, I was able to understand the Marines and encourage them in a more meaningful way,” said Westenberg. “Especially helping as their dental care provider.”

Throughout his journey, he had a strong support system of encouragement by his side. His wife of over 40 years, Kim Westenberg, amplified her support throughout the tedious process.

While the decision to commission was his, he never walked the path alone. When he first told his wife about the idea, she could have focused on the challenges: Considering his age, the paperwork, the exams, and the commitment ahead. Instead, she responded with curiosity and confidence.

“He’s always been the one to embrace a challenge,” said Kim. “Once I understood his reasons, I knew it was a journey worth supporting.”

As the weeks and months passed, she watched him dedicate countless early mornings and weekends to studying, giving him the time and encouragement he needed when the process felt long.

“He is very determined once he has an idea to do something,” said Kim. “He always puts his mind to it. Watching the process, it showed how committed he is.”

Westenberg also had a mentor and peer to guide him through the qualification process, U.S. Navy Capt. Robert T. Reeves, the Force Dental Officer and interim Director for Health Services Support at Marine Forces Reserve.

“I’m always encouraging my sisters and brothers to raise their hand, I knew that Westenberg never looked at his age as a limitation,” said Reeves. “Every opportunity that came up, he was the first one willing to step forward.”

While preparing to leave the Navy later this year, he is once again looking for ways to serve.

“I would encourage anyone to better themselves and always strive to do a step up from what your comfort level is,” said Westenberg. “Be uncomfortable and take that step.”

Whether in uniform, in a dental clinic, or on a search-and-rescue mission, his story demonstrates that a commitment to helping his community has no age limit.

“The FMF pin helped me see beyond the dental chair,” said Westenberg. “Where my Marines are going, and what they’re preparing for and that made me better.”