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    Warrior of the Week: A1C Ashlyn Crue [Image 2 of 2]

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    Warrior of the Week: A1C Ashlyn Crue

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Ashlyn Crue, 81st Force Support Squadron student assignment technician, poses for a group photo with 81st Training Wing leadership and 81st Mission Support Group leadership and Airmen during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. She played a vital role in integrating the total force perspective by directly aiding the 403rd Wing during the successful deployment of 124 personnel. Crue was named a superior performer for her critical contributions during the April unit effectiveness inspection. As an innovative leader, she helped engineer the Air Force's first-ever digital student out-processing platform, a groundbreaking initiative that reduced the "students not in training" rate by 60%. Continuously seeking out vital unit responsibilities, she earned her emergency management certification to serve as the official emergency operations center admin representative and stepped up as a Tier-1 suicide prevention instructor to build enduring resilience across the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9751517
    VIRIN: 260610-F-BD983-1006
    Resolution: 4673x3024
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior of the Week: A1C Ashlyn Crue [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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