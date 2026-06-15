Warrior of the Week: A1C Ashlyn Crue

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, present a certificate to Airman 1st Class Ashlyn Crue, 81st Force Support Squadron student assignment technician, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. She played a vital role in integrating the total force perspective by directly aiding the 403rd Wing during the successful deployment of 124 personnel. Crue was named a superior performer for her critical contributions during the April unit effectiveness inspection. As an innovative leader, she helped engineer the Air Force's first-ever digital student out-processing platform, a groundbreaking initiative that reduced the "students not in training" rate by 60%. Continuously seeking out vital unit responsibilities, she earned her emergency management certification to serve as the official emergency operations center admin representative and stepped up as a Tier-1 suicide prevention instructor to build enduring resilience across the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)