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    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House [Image 13 of 20]

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    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Claire 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    Marines from Marine Barracks Washington and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band supported UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, June 14. “The President’s Own” provided the soundtrack for the event and and other Marines showcased the professionalism, precision and tradition that define the Corps.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9751506
    VIRIN: 260615-M-SP902-6149
    Resolution: 6239x4159
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joseph Claire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House
    &quot;The President's Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band Supports UFC Freedom 250 at White House

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    The White House
    UFC
    America 250
    Freedom 250

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