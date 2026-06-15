Marines from Marine Barracks Washington and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band supported UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, June 14. “The President’s Own” provided the soundtrack for the event and and other Marines showcased the professionalism, precision and tradition that define the Corps.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9751503
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-SP902-4788
|Resolution:
|6010x4007
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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