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    USS Mason Conducts Bridge Ops [Image 2 of 5]

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    USS Mason Conducts Bridge Ops

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor looks through a long-range optical binocular from the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), June 13, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9750860
    VIRIN: 260613-D-D0477-1202
    Resolution: 2356x1571
    Size: 950.01 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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