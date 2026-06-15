USS Mason Conducts Bridge Ops

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A U.S. Sailor looks through a long-range optical binocular from the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), June 13, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)