USS Mason Conducts Bridge Ops

A U.S. Sailor monitors the ship’s movements while serving as the conning officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), June 13, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9750859
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-D0477-1201
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|828.98 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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