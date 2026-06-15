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    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Deck Operations [Image 10 of 10]

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    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Deck Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Sailors scrub the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 14, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:27
    Photo ID: 9750781
    VIRIN: 260614-D-D0477-4106
    Resolution: 4856x3007
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Deck Operations
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