Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Deck Operations

A U.S. Sailor cleans an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 14, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9750778
|VIRIN:
|260614-D-D0477-4010
|Resolution:
|5125x3417
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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