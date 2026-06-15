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    McFaul Watch Standing [Image 2 of 2]

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    McFaul Watch Standing

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) utilizes a pelorus on the bridge wing to determine bearing of a nearby vessel, June 13, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9750463
    VIRIN: 260613-D-D0477-6005
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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