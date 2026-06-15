McFaul Watch Standing

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A U.S. Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) utilizes a pelorus on the bridge wing to determine bearing of a nearby vessel, June 13, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)