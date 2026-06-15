McFaul Watch Standing

A U.S. Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) utilizes a pelorus on the ship’s bridge to determine bearing of a nearby vessel, June 13, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9750454
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-D0477-6003
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|611.35 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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