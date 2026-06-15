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U.S. Sailors raise the battle ensign aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) June 11, 2026. Higgins is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)