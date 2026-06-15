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    Sailor Conduct Watchstanding Training [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sailor Conduct Watchstanding Training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor gives training on using a telescopic adilade aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) June 11, 2026. Higgins is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9750386
    VIRIN: 260611-D-D0477-8036
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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