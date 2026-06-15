U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jorge D. Bosquez and Cpl. Angel F. Cazares reenlist through the Commandant’s Retention Program at the Oasis Pool aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 12. The CRP is designed to retain the Marine Corps' top performing First Term Marines by offering early reenlistment opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9750384
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-AI729-7314
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow [Image 7 of 7], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.