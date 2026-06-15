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    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow [Image 3 of 7]

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    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jorge D. Bosquez and Cpl. Angel F. Cazares reenlist through the Commandant’s Retention Program at the Oasis Pool aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 12. The CRP is designed to retain the Marine Corps' top performing First Term Marines by offering early reenlistment opportunities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47
    Photo ID: 9750377
    VIRIN: 260612-M-AI729-5582
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow [Image 7 of 7], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Reenlistment Ceremony Aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

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    #Reenlistment #USMC #MCLBBarstow

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