Reenlistment Ceremony aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jorge D. Bosquez and Cpl. Angel F. Cazares reenlist through the Commandant’s Retention Program at the Oasis Pool aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 12. The CRP is designed to retain the Marine Corps' top performing First Term Marines by offering early reenlistment opportunities.