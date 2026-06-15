JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2

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U.S. Army Spc. Jimena Loarca, with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, accompanies Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the JTF-DC senior enlisted leader, on a presence patrol outside of the UFC Freedom 250 event The Ellipse, in Washington, June 15, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)