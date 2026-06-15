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    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2 [Image 6 of 7]

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    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Scott Mckennon (right), and Spc. Perry Solinsky (left), both with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, prepare to conduct a presence patrol circulation in support of the UFC Freedom 250 event at The Ellipse, in Washington, June 15, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9750368
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-VB701-1156
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2
    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2
    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2
    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2
    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2
    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2
    JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2

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    TAGS

    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeandbeautiful
    freedom 250

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