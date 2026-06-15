JTF-DC - Freedom 250 UFC Fan Fest Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Scott Mckennon (right), and Spc. Perry Solinsky (left), both with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, prepare to conduct a presence patrol circulation in support of the UFC Freedom 250 event at The Ellipse, in Washington, June 15, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)