Task Force Falcon torch flight returns home

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, return home, after a nine-month Atlantic Resolve rotation to the V Corps area of responsibility in eastern Europe, to Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, on May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)