U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, return home, after a nine-month Atlantic Resolve rotation to the V Corps area of responsibility in eastern Europe, to Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, on May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9750175
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-FS119-3011
|Resolution:
|5622x4082
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Falcon torch flight returns home [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.