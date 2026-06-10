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    Task Force Falcon torch flight returns home [Image 4 of 7]

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    Task Force Falcon torch flight returns home

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, return home, after a nine-month Atlantic Resolve rotation to the V Corps area of responsibility in eastern Europe, to Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, on May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:17
    Photo ID: 9750169
    VIRIN: 260529-A-FS119-1265
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Falcon torch flight returns home [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    XVIII ABC
    VCORPS
    3rdInfantryDivision

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