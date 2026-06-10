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    USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne [Image 2 of 3]

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    USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is nearing completion on the selection process to find the best food contractor to reopen the German Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne. After the initial round of reviews, the top two vendors prepared food for a tasting in the follow-up round, allowing evaluators to sample and compare their offerings.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 07:54
    Photo ID: 9750015
    VIRIN: 260511-O-TR184-5583
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne
    USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne
    USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne

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