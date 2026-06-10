U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is nearing completion on the selection process to find the best food contractor to reopen the German Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne. After the initial round of reviews, the top two vendors prepared food for a tasting in the follow-up round, allowing evaluators to sample and compare their offerings.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9750014
|VIRIN:
|260511-O-TR184-8454
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne
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