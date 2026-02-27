Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, set up a mortar tube during Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026 at Camp Dela Cruz, Philippines, June 12, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9749814
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-CJ630-8247
|Resolution:
|7516x5013
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.