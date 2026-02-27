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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver [Image 3 of 4]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver

    PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, set up a mortar tube during Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026 at Camp Dela Cruz, Philippines, June 12, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 03:30
    Photo ID: 9749814
    VIRIN: 260612-A-CJ630-8247
    Resolution: 7516x5013
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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