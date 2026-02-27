SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver

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Philippine Army Sgt. Gestoni Elisto (center) along with his Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, conduct Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026 at Camp Dela Cruz, Philippines, June 12, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)