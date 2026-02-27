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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver [Image 4 of 4]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver

    PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Sgt. Gestoni Elisto (center) along with his Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, conduct Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026 at Camp Dela Cruz, Philippines, June 12, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 03:33
    Photo ID: 9749834
    VIRIN: 260612-A-CJ630-8281
    Resolution: 6552x4370
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver
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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Operational Maneuver

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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