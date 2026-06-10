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    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten [Image 8 of 9]

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    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Muna Museum of Military History of the Franconian Heights opens its annual military exhibit on June 12, 2026, opening its doors to selected visitors first. The museum celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026. In 2010 the museum association signed a rental contract with the U.S. Army for 35 years. Ansbach, Germany, June 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:29
    Photo ID: 9749811
    VIRIN: 260612-A-EX530-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten
    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten
    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten
    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten
    25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten

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    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

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