25 Years MUNA Museum Oberdachstetten

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The Muna Museum of Military History of the Franconian Heights opens its annual military exhibit on June 12, 2026, opening its doors to selected visitors first. The museum celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026. In 2010 the museum association signed a rental contract with the U.S. Army for 35 years. Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mr. Bruce E. Griggs speaks during the opening ceremony. Ansbach, Germany, June 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)