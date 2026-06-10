Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines

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OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines (June 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Chief Musician James Choate, assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), speaks with children during a PP26 community outreach and engagement event at the Olongapo Social Development Center in Olongapo City, Philippines, June 12, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)