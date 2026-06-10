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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines [Image 1 of 6]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines

    OLONGAPO, PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines (June 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, right, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and U.S. Navy Chief Musician James Choate, assigned to PP26, sing to children during a PP26 community outreach and engagement event at the Olongapo Social Development Center in Olongapo City, Philippines, June 12, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:44
    Photo ID: 9749758
    VIRIN: 260612-N-JO245-1041
    Resolution: 5206x3719
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: OLONGAPO, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Visits Olongapo Social Development Center, Philippines

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    Pacific Partnership
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    Pacific Partnership 2026
    PP2026

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