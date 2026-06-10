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    Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 10 of 12]

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    Operation Sentinel Justice

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jorge Palacios, a transportation management coordinator with the 555th Movement Control Team directs personnel and vehicle traffic at the entry control point during Operation Sentinel Justice at Gulfport, Miss., June 13, 2026.

    OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000-15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, and Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9749452
    VIRIN: 260613-A-TQ452-1103
    Resolution: 5189x3459
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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