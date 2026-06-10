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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chiaen Chen, a motor transport operator with the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, pulls security during Operation Sentinel Justice at Gulfport, Miss., June 13, 2026.



OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000-15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, and Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)