CFAY Awards LOA to American Red Cross Yokosuka

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), presents a Letter of Appreciation (LOA) to the American Red Cross Yokosuka team which was accepted by Mary Mekeal, the organization's Chapter Program Director, June 12. The LOA was awarded for the team's outstanding support during Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) operations for Tropical Cyclone 06W Jangmi. American Red Cross Yokosuka personnel provided food and water to first responders and frontline staff including the Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Rescue Services, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command, and CFAY Emergency Management Office, as well as providing blankets, pillows and water to expectant mothers sheltering at the U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka's Stork's Nest. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)