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    CFAY Awards LOA to American Red Cross Yokosuka [Image 1 of 2]

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    CFAY Awards LOA to American Red Cross Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), presents a Letter of Appreciation (LOA) to the American Red Cross Yokosuka team which was accepted by Mary Mekeal, the organization's Chapter Program Director, June 12. The LOA was awarded for the team's outstanding support during Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) operations for Tropical Cyclone 06W Jangmi. American Red Cross Yokosuka personnel provided food and water to first responders and frontline staff including the Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Rescue Services, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command, and CFAY Emergency Management Office, as well as providing blankets, pillows and water to expectant mothers sheltering at the U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka's Stork's Nest. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9749447
    VIRIN: 260612-N-FG395-1002
    Resolution: 6098x4065
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Awards LOA to American Red Cross Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    AMERICAN RED CROSS
    letter of appreciation
    TCCOR
    tropical cyclone conditions of readiness

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