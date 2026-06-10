Warrior Games 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members prepare to begin a recumbent cycling race during Warrior Games 26, June 14, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The Warrior Games bring together competitors from across the military community to strengthen bonds through shared experiences and adaptive competition. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Martinez)