Warrior Games 2026

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U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. (ret.) Marchelle Macken prepares to start a recumbent cycling race during Warrior Games 26, June 14, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. Adaptive sports provide opportunities for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to improve physical, mental, and emotional wellness. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Martinez)