USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise

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Operations Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Yonhorn updates charts in the Combat Information Center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 12, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage) (Screens have been blurred for security purposes.)