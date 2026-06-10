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    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise [Image 3 of 10]

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    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise

    AT SEA

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Lt. j.g. Keaton Brown logs information during a Naval Surface Fires Support exercise in the Combat Information Center of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 12, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage) (Screens have been blurred for security purposes.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9749118
    VIRIN: 260612-N-IP140-1087
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training
    USS Gridley Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise
    USS Gridley Conducts Naval Surface Fires Support Exercise

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    Combat Information Center
    Deployment
    Gridley
    USS Gridley
    Southern Seas 2026
    Naval Surface Fires Support System

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