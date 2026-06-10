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    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 7 of 7]

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    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt.1st Class Stephen Thale, platoon sergeant, 737th Transportation Company, participates in mission preparation for a fuel transfer mission during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is the crucible of the modern U.S. Army Reserve. OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000-15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, & Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. India Hunter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9749068
    VIRIN: 260611-A-TN729-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice
    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice
    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice
    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice
    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice
    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice
    737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice

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    364ESC
    79th TSC
    Army Reserve
    Sustainment training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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