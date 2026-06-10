737th Transportation Company Prepares for Fuel Transfer Mission During Operation Sentinel Justice

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt.1st Class Stephen Thale, platoon sergeant, 737th Transportation Company, hands a Soldier the fuel measuring stick during fuel operations at Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is the crucible of the modern U.S. Army Reserve. OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000-15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, & Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. India Hunter)