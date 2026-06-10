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    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures [Image 10 of 14]

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    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On 12 June, 2026 the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest was held on Sembach, Kaserne. Units from across Sembach competed in a variety of events. They competed valiantly throughout the day, but put the competitiveness aside and it what comes out is some funny expressions. Here is just a few of them for your enjoyment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
    #havingfun #espritdecorps
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9748900
    VIRIN: 260612-A-JW006-4899
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures
    2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures

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