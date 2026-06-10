2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures

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On 12 June, 2026 the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest was held on Sembach, Kaserne. Units from across Sembach competed in a variety of events. They competed valiantly throughout the day, but put the competitiveness aside and it what comes out is some funny expressions. Here is just a few of them for your enjoyment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

#havingfun #espritdecorps

"CONSERVE POWER"