On 12 June, 2026 the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest was held on Sembach, Kaserne. Units from across Sembach competed in a variety of events. They competed valiantly throughout the day, but put the competitiveness aside and it what comes out is some funny expressions. Here is just a few of them for your enjoyment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
#havingfun #espritdecorps
"CONSERVE POWER"
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9748897
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-JW006-1489
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Sembach Cup and Summer Fest Funny Pictures [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.