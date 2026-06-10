Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Maloney, an air defense battle management system operator with the headquarters and headquarters battery of the 164th Air Defense Artillery brigade, helps deploy an OE-254 antenna during a communications exercise (COMMEX) held at drill weekend in Orlando, Fla. on June 13, 2026. The OE-254 is a rugged, broadband, omnidirectional antenna used extensively by military forces for ground-based VHF communications (Photo by Sgt. Maj. Latoya Osby).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 08:31
|Photo ID:
|9748886
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-UN223-4877
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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