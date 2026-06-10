Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX

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Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Maloney, an air defense battle management system operator with the headquarters and headquarters battery of the 164th Air Defense Artillery brigade, helps deploy an OE-254 antenna during a communications exercise (COMMEX) held at drill weekend in Orlando, Fla. on June 13, 2026. The OE-254 is a rugged, broadband, omnidirectional antenna used extensively by military forces for ground-based VHF communications (Photo by Sgt. Maj. Latoya Osby).