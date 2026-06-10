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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX [Image 3 of 3]

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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Maloney, an air defense battle management system operator with the headquarters and headquarters battery of the 164th Air Defense Artillery brigade, helps deploy an OE-254 antenna during a communications exercise (COMMEX) held at drill weekend in Orlando, Fla. on June 13, 2026. The OE-254 is a rugged, broadband, omnidirectional antenna used extensively by military forces for ground-based VHF communications (Photo by Sgt. Maj. Latoya Osby).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9748878
    VIRIN: 260613-A-UN223-9255
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 972.19 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE conduct COMMEX

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