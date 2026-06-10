U.S. Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 330th Medical Brigade, participate in simulated medical training during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 22:42
|Photo ID:
|9748465
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-XL407-2063
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|752.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th MCAS Mass Casualty [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.