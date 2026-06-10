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    409th MCAS Mass Casualty [Image 7 of 7]

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    409th MCAS Mass Casualty

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers simulate medical training on a mechanical canine during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 22:42
    Photo ID: 9748464
    VIRIN: 260613-A-XL407-9947
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 551.2 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 409th MCAS Mass Casualty [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Reserve
    Camp Shelby
    Readiness
    OperationSentinelJustice

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